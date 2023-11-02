HEAD TOPICS

Israeli atrocities on Gazans: President denounces use of brutal force on civilians

PTVNewsOfficial1 min.

President Arif Alvi has denounced the use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians, and called for the lifting of the siege and opening of a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians.

He stressed that the international community should condemn the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza. He said that Pakistan stood for a total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of an independent homeland for Palestinians with Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

پاکستان عنوانات

تبصرہ لکھیں

:

BOLNETWORK: President denounces use of brutal force against PalestiniansISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has denounced the use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians, and called for the lifting of the siege
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Senate continues debate on Israeli atrocities against innocent PalestiniansThe Senate continued discussion on Tuesday on Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad todayThe Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad today at 2:30 in the afternoon The house will discuss the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians.
ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Atrocities On Innocent Palestinians | Pakistan Army In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Atrocities On Palestinians | Israel Vs Palestine UpdateLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s West-backed genocide of Gazans causes wars against JewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕