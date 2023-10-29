Israel-Hamas War: Israel sends more troops into Gaza, says IDF

Israeli military briefing by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.Gradual expansion of ground operations.(IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari, speaking in Hebrew, provided an update.

He stated, “During the night, we escalated the deployment of IDF troops into the Gaza Strip, integrating them with the existing forces engaged in combat.”“The ground operation is complex and involves risks for our forces too.

“We will do everything in our power – from the air, sea and ground – to ensure the safety of our forces and to achieve the war’s objectives.”ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan claims 32 lives. The fire coincides with... headtopics.com

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freedIsrael-Hamas Day 21: Israel’s half population oppose Gaza ground offensive مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Syria Strikes Unrelated to Israel-Gaza Conflict, says USIn a recent statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin clarified the motive behind the recent US strikes in eastern Syria. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza after communications cut offAs internet and mobile communications facilities in the Palestinian territories were cut off, Israel escalated its bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Mass Arrests at Grand Central Amid Israel-Hamas ProtestAfter staging a 'sit-in' at New York's bustling Grand Central Station, hundreds of protesters were taken into custody. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Concern,Humanitarian Group Can’t Reach GazaLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to warIsrael knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to war مزید پڑھ ⮕