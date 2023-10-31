Israel-Hamas War: US Resists Ceasefire Pleas in Israel-Gaza Conflict

At present, supplies of food, water, fuel, and medications for Gaza’s 2.2 million residents are critically low. However, Israel has pledged not to agree to a ceasefire until Hamas is disarmed. During a press briefing, Mr. Kirby expressed optimism that an increased number of aid trucks could access Gaza through Egypt.
“We know that even that, which is a dramatic improvement over where we are right now, is still not going to be enough,” he told the press briefing. The Israel-Gaza conflict began with Hamas attacks on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people in Israel and the taking of 229 people hostage by Hamas.
On Monday, Yinam Cohen, Israel’s consul general to the Midwest, announced that one of the women held hostage by Hamas, Natalie Raanan, has returned home to Chicago.The UN General Assembly issued a strong call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas last week. However, Israel responded with strong opposition to this request.
