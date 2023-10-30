Israel-Hamas War: Protesters Storm Russian Airport After Tel Aviv Flight

Crowd in Dagestan, Russia, storms airport after flight from Israel.Antisemitic signs observed among the crowd outside the airport.An enraged crowd in Russia’s predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan stormed an airport following the arrival of a flight fromNumerous videos shared on social media depicted a group of individuals inside Makhachkala Uytash Airport (MCX), some displaying the Palestinian flag, while others forcefully entered closed doors in the international terminal.

Clashes resulted in at least ten people being injured, with two in critical condition, as reported by the Dagestan Health Ministry on Sunday. The Red Wing Airlines flight from Tel Aviv landed at 7:17 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Flight Aware, and was immediately surrounded by protestors upon arrival.In one video, a pilot announced over the aircraft’s speaker that it was unsafe to open the doors due to protesters located below the plane.

This incident underscores the significant global tensions and divisions arising from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which began with a coordinated attack by the militant group on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, and the kidnapping of more than 200 individuals. headtopics.com

Israeli strikes in Gaza have reportedly caused around 8,000 fatalities, as per the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, with approximately 3,000 of those being children, according to the same sources.

“Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben Zvi is working with the Russian authorities to secure the well-being of Jews and Israelis at the site,” it added.“The United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan, Russia,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson wrote on social media. headtopics.com

Ambassador Deborah E. Lipstadt, the U.S. Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, expressed her condemnation of the incident in a separate social media post.“We condemn the violent protests that have been reported in Russia threatening Israelis and Jews. We call on Russian authorities to ensure their safety,” Lipstadt said.

