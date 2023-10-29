Israel-Hamas War: First Minister Humza Yousaf Reaches Out to Gaza Family

In-laws, Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged, trapped in Gaza due to Hamas-initiated conflict.His in-laws, Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged, had been stranded in Gaza since the conflict instigated by Hamas.
They had lost contact for two days, during which they ran out of drinking water. Mr. Yousaf has reiterated his plea for a ceasefire and emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without delay.
Gaza’s communication infrastructure is gradually being restored following a lengthy blackout of over a day. Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged had initially traveled from Dundee to Gaza to visit an ailing relative before the conflict erupted. headtopics.com
This communication blackout coincided with Israel’s intensified attacks on Gaza, including a substantial ground operation involving tanks and troops.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this as the “second stage” of what he has described as a “long and challenging” war against Hamas.
Writing on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Yousaf said: “We heard from my in-laws in Gaza this morning, they are alive, thank God.“The UN resolution must be implemented. We need the violence to stop, and for significant amounts of aid to get through without delay.”Car crashes into central London bus stop, leaving nine hospitalized. Incident occurred... headtopics.com
پاکستان عنوانات
Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freedIsrael-Hamas Day 21: Israel’s half population oppose Gaza ground offensive مزید پڑھ ⮕