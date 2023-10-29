Israel-Hamas War: First Minister Humza Yousaf Reaches Out to Gaza Family

In-laws, Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged, trapped in Gaza due to Hamas-initiated conflict.His in-laws, Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged, had been stranded in Gaza since the conflict instigated by Hamas.

They had lost contact for two days, during which they ran out of drinking water. Mr. Yousaf has reiterated his plea for a ceasefire and emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without delay.

Gaza’s communication infrastructure is gradually being restored following a lengthy blackout of over a day. Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged had initially traveled from Dundee to Gaza to visit an ailing relative before the conflict erupted. headtopics.com

This communication blackout coincided with Israel’s intensified attacks on Gaza, including a substantial ground operation involving tanks and troops.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this as the “second stage” of what he has described as a “long and challenging” war against Hamas.

Writing on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Yousaf said: “We heard from my in-laws in Gaza this morning, they are alive, thank God.“The UN resolution must be implemented. We need the violence to stop, and for significant amounts of aid to get through without delay.”Car crashes into central London bus stop, leaving nine hospitalized. Incident occurred... headtopics.com

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freedIsrael-Hamas Day 21: Israel’s half population oppose Gaza ground offensive مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Syria Strikes Unrelated to Israel-Gaza Conflict, says USIn a recent statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin clarified the motive behind the recent US strikes in eastern Syria. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza after communications cut offAs internet and mobile communications facilities in the Palestinian territories were cut off, Israel escalated its bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Israel sends more troops into Gaza, says IDFLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Airstrikes Shake Gaza’s Al Shifa HospitalAirstrikes had struck in close proximity to Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in the area, according to resources. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Concern,Humanitarian Group Can’t Reach GazaLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕