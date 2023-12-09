Israeli tank crew kills Reuters journalist in Lebanon

An Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six reporters in Lebanon on Oct. 13 by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling, a Reuters investigation has found. The two strikes killed Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah, 37, and severely wounded Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer Christina Assi, 28, just over a kilometre from the Israeli border near the Lebanese village of Alma al-Chaab.

Reuters spoke to more than 30 government and security officials, military experts, forensic investigators, lawyers, medics and witnesses to piece together a detailed account of the incident. The news agency reviewed hours of video footage from eight media outlets in the area at the time and hundreds of photos from before and after the attack, including high-resolution satellite images. As part of its investigation, Reuters also gathered and obtained evidence from the scene including shrapnel on the ground and embedded in a Reuters car, three flak jackets, a camera, tripod and a large piece of meta





Israeli military tour of northern Gaza reveals ravaged buildings, toppled trees, former weapons lab

Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters clash

PM Kakar warns of trans-regional spillover of Gaza war
Calls for immediate cessation of violence, labels Israeli assault on Gaza genocide

Israeli, Hamas fighters in close combat in Gaza City as civilians flee
Israeli forces and Hamas militants appeared to be battling at close range in Gaza City.

Hamas releases Israeli hostages in Gaza
Hamas has released eight Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a truce deal, while Israel has freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The hostages were reunited with their families in Israel. The negotiations aim to renew the pause in fighting.

Fashion brand Dior replaces pro-Palestine Bella Hadid with Israeli model
Bella has previously admitted that her pro-Palestine stance has cost her numerous fashion contracts

