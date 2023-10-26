Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Strike Claims Family of Al Jazeera Journalist

IDF acknowledges carrying out an attack where Al-Dahdouh’s family died.Heart-wrenching footage shows Al-Dahdouh grieving for his children.(IDF) have acknowledged conducting an attack in the same area where members of Al-Dahdouh’s family tragically lost their lives, as reported by media.

When the media inquired about the civilian casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which included journalists and their families, IDF spokesperson Lt Col Peter Lerner responded by stating, “Every loss of life is a tragic event.”

Video footage shared on the internet depicted Al-Dahdouh in a hospital, visibly distraught, cradling what appeared to be the lifeless body of his seven-year-old daughter and grieving over the body of his teenage son. headtopics.com

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Al-Dahdouh conveyed, “There is simply no safe haven in Gaza at all,” expressing his concerns. Al-Dahdouh holds the position of Al Jazeera Arabic’s bureau chief in Gaza and has been a dedicated member of the news agency for several years.

Al Jazeera said it was “deeply concerned about the safety, and well-being of our colleagues in Gaza and hold the Israeli authorities responsible for their security”.“We urge the international community to intervene and put an end to these attacks on civilians, thereby safeguarding innocent lives.” headtopics.com

As per the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 24 journalists have lost their lives in the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza. Gaza has faced ongoing military attacks from Israel after a surprise assault by Hamas fighters on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 individuals.

Furthermore, more than 200 people are reportedly being held captive. On the other hand, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza reports nearly 6,500 casualties.

