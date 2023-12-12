Israeli forces carry out strikes in Gaza as offensive continues

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza overnight and into Tuesday as they pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months, even as global calls for a cease-fire left both Israel and its main ally, the United States, increasingly isolated. The war ignited by Hamas’ Oct.

7 attack into southern Israel has already brought unprecedented death and destruction to the impoverished coastal enclave, with much of northern Gaza obliterated, more than 18,000 Palestinians killed, and over 80% of the population of 2.3 million pushed from their homes. The health care system and humanitarian aid operations have collapsed in large parts of the besieged enclave, and aid workers have warned of starvation and the spread of disease among displaced people in overcrowded shelters and tent camp





Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Hamas releases Israeli hostages in Gaza
Hamas has released eight Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a truce deal, while Israel has freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The hostages were reunited with their families in Israel. The negotiations aim to renew the pause in fighting.

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call
Israel expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

Israeli tanks push further west in battle against Hamas in Gaza
Israeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense combat in a war that has now entered its third month and with no end in sight.

Scores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truce

Tears and tight restrictions in Gaza protest at COP28
Teary-eyed, keffiyeh-wearing activists protested Israel bombardment of Gaza at the UN climate talks.

