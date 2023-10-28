Israel-Hamas War: Brace for a Prolonged, Hard-Fought War, says Netanyahu

Netanyahu acknowledges support from Western and Arab allies, stating the war will be protracted and challenging.Israeli Defense Minister Gallant calls the effort to bring hostages home complex.concludes by acknowledging the support he’s received from Western and Arab allies. He states, “This will be a protracted and challenging conflict,” and adds, “We will emerge victorious.

We will succeed.” He characterizes this war, which began after Hamas’s attacks on October 7th, as Israel’s “second struggle for independence.” He continues: “We will fight and we will not surrender. We will not withdraw. Overground and underground.”

Following Netanyahu's speech, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addresses the issue of the hostages. He goes on to add: "The more we hit out at them (Hamas), we know that they will be willing to come to some kind of agreement, and we will be able to bring our dearly beloved hostages home."

