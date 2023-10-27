Israel says Hamas used N.Korea, Iran weapons in attack

JERUSALEM (AFP) – The Israeli military said Thursday that a portion of the weapons used by Hamas in its October 7 attacks were manufactured in Iran or North Korea.

A range of landmines, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and homemade drones were part of the haul displayed."I think about five to 10 percent of the weapons here made in Iran," said an Israeli military official, who helped oversee the clearance of munitions from areas that came under attack.

Hamas is believed to rely on extensive smuggling networks to bring weapons into the besieged Gaza Strip. "I think the most surprising thing was the amount of weapons that they brought inside Israel," the official said. headtopics.com

Scorched homes and bullet holes were visible in the small kibbutz, not far from the Egyptian border, where at least 10 people were killed by militants, according to a volunteer with Zaka, a charity which collects bodies in accordance with Jewish practice.

