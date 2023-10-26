Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardment

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli ground forces carried out a big raid into Gaza overnight against Hamas targets amid growing anger in the Arab world over Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel has for nearly three weeks bombarded the densely populated Gaza Strip following the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities. Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostage.

The military has not provided any assessment of its own and Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra rejected the statements questioning the figures. "Tanks and infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts," it said.

They also criticised Israel's occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict - an idea at the heart of long-moribund peacemaking.

But in words reflecting divisions within the bloc, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Israel against starving Gaza. "But that is never an excuse for blocking a whole region, for blocking humanitarian aid. It cannot be an excuse to starve a population." Concern also grew over the fate of more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas in the Oct 7 assault and taken to Gaza.

A Qatari negotiator told Sky News that a pause in fighting could help get more hostages released in coming days. The director of the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Nahed Abu Taaema, said the bodies of 77 people killed in airstrikes had been brought in overnight, most of them women and children, Hamas's Al-Aqsa radio station reported.

