Israeli tanks thrust deep into central Gaza Strip

CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli tanks thrust deep into a town in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday (Dec 28) after days of relentless bombardment that forced tens of thousands of already displaced Palestinian families to flee in a new exodus. A Palestinian journalist posted pictures of Israeli tanks near a mosque in a built-up area of Bureij, the armoured contingent having advanced from orchards on the eastern outskirts.

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a house in northeastern Maghazi camp in central Gaza, health officials said. Further south Israeli forces hit the area around a hospital in the heart of Khan Younis, Gaza's main southern city, where residents feared a new ground push into territory crowded with families made homeless in 12 weeks of an Israel-Hamas war. In one of Israel's latest deadly airstrikes, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah, a major town near the southern border with Egypt, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra sai





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern GazaIsraeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talksFighting in the Gaza Strip escalated with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli tanks push further west in battle against Hamas in GazaIsraeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense combat in a war that has now entered its third month and with no end in sight.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli forces pound central Gaza, dozens more deaths reportedIsraeli forces continue their attacks on central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths. The Israeli military chief states that the war will last for months, showing determination to eliminate Hamas. A telecommunications outage in the area hinders rescue efforts.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Hamas releases Israeli hostages in GazaHamas has released eight Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a truce deal, while Israel has freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The hostages were reunited with their families in Israel. The negotiations aim to renew the pause in fighting.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »