Israel's Brazen Attitude: OIC Group Decries Israel's Intimidation Of UN Secretary-General

The Organization Of Islamic Cooperation in New York has expressed its strong condemnation of the disrespectful and intimidating remarks by Israel against the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and termed the Israeli remarks as an act of political coercion against the UN and its Secretary-General.

The group appreciated the secretary general and the role of the UN Agencies in drawing attention of the international community towards the criminal Israeli attacks on the besieged people of Gaza. The joint statement said the Secretary General's remarks are consistent with his duties and responsibilities under international humanitarian law and the charter and resolutions of the United Nations.

The statement said "we express our full confidence in the Secretary-General and reaffirm our support for his efforts to promote peace and security and uphold the UN Charter."

