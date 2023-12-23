Israelis Resigned to Long Road in Gaza War

As the war in Gaza enters an 11th week, Israelis appear resigned to a long road before the military achieves its stated aim of destroying Hamas and bringing more than 100 hostages back home. For days, in the face of growing international pressure to halt the fighting and increase the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued video statements reiterating his determination to win the war.

His own popularity has been badly battered by the security failures that allowed thousands of Hamas gunmen to pour into southern Israel on Oct. 7 but a large majority of Israelis back the military campaign. "We're not seeing an erosion of support," said Tamar Hermann, a senior research fellow with the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), which has been carrying out regular surveys of wartime sentiment. "The great majority believes the job needs to get done. But what does that mean? No one knows exactly." The shock felt by Israelis at the Oct





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talksFighting in the Gaza Strip escalated with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Palestinian President Abbas calls for end to war in Gaza, international peace conferencePalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and an international peace conference to work out a lasting political solution leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Scores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truceScores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truce

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Tears and tight restrictions in Gaza protest at COP28Teary-eyed, keffiyeh-wearing activists protested Israel bombardment of Gaza at the UN climate talks.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »