Israel-Hamas War: Airstrikes Shake Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital

Airstrikes near Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in the areaIsraeli military claims Hamas uses the hospital as a base, disputed by HamasAccording to the source, people within the hospital were deeply frightened. The Israeli military claims that Hamas uses the hospital as a primary base of operations, a claim disputed by Hamas.This information coincides with reports from a reporter, Rushdi Abualouf, who heard from residents in Gaza City of airstrikes near the hospital.
Furthermore, this morning, the Associated Press reported that Israeli warplanes conducted overnight strikes close to the hospital, based on accounts from Gaza City residents. We have verified a video, recorded inside the hospital yesterday, that we are unable to show due to its graphic nature.In the video, a crowded room is visible, with numerous patients on gurneys, including a severely injured child.Israeli military briefing by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari. Nighttime escalation of IDF...
