Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s West-backed genocide of Gazans causes wars against Jews

Frequently, these actions exploit the Gaza conflict as a pretext for hostility toward Jews. Reports also suggest that some countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have experienced an increase in Islamophobic incidents during this period.

A consistent pattern has emerged. Hate crimes against the Jewish community have surged by 100% compared to the same period in the previous year in countries like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and South Africa in places where data is accessible.

Anthony Adler, a 62-year-old resident in London’s Golders Green, a neighborhood with a substantial Jewish population, expressed, “This is the scariest time to be Jewish since World War Two.” The current climate of fear is more pronounced for many Jews than in previous instances of rising anti-Semitism linked to Middle East conflicts, owing to the intensity of the Gaza conflict and the trauma associated with October 7.

Rabbi Alexander Boroda, president of Russia’s Federation of Jewish Communities, remarked that anti-Israel sentiment had transformed into open aggression against Russian Jews.Shneor Segal, the chief Ashkenazi rabbi of Azerbaijan, emphasized that “antisemites will use any excuse—the current Middle East crisis being just the latest—to terrorize the dwindling numbers of us that remain” in the Caucasus.

