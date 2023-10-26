Israel-Hamas War: West ignores law when ‘Muslim blood spilled’, says Erdogan

Erdogan criticizes Western inaction on Gaza, citing bias against Muslim victims.Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister calls for Gaza ceasefire.criticized Western governments for what he perceives as a lack of action in response to Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, suggesting that their inaction may be due to the fact that the victims are predominantly Muslim.

“What happened to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?” he asked. “They won’t look at it if it doesn’t serve their purpose. Why? Because the blood being spilled is Muslim blood.”Yesterday, Erdogan called off his planned visit to Israel and expressed regret over his handshake with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

In a separate development, the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister, responsible for governing the West Bank but not Gaza, characterized Israel’s airstrikes as a “retaliatory war.” Speaking at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Riyad al-Maliki stated that the recent bombings were more severe than previous Israeli attacks and called for an immediate ceasefire.UN agency in Gaza faces shutdown within 24 hours without fuel UNRWA... headtopics.com

