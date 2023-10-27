Islamabad administration orders strict measures to control dengue

DC directed authorities to improve sanitation from all places.He directed to remove garbage from all places to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a review meeting regarding the anti-dengue campaign and directed the authorities to improve sanitation arrangements and remove garbage from all places to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

He also assured that all possible resources would be used to control the deadly virus and protect the lives of the citizens. Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and other stakeholders attended the meeting.The deputy commissioner said that dengue was not a dangerous disease, but it was important to take precautionary measures.Rawalpindi continues to face dangerous attacks from the dengue virus, with 34...He directed the authorities to improve sanitation arrangements in different areas of the city to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

