Islamabad High Court In Action | Who Is Going To Get Relief? | Tajzia

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsRussian President Warn Israel to Stop War | Israel – Palestine Conflct | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Attack on Gaza | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictChairman PTI Chapter Closed? | BOL News Headlines At...

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsRussian President Warn Israel to Stop War | Israel – Palestine Conflct | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Attack on Gaza | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictChairman PTI Chapter Closed? | BOL News Headlines At 1 PM | Court Big OrderIsrael Vs Palestine War Updates | BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Emergency Alert In HospitalsIHC Extends Nawaz Sharif Protective Bail | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Al-Azizia ReferencesMuslim Ummah And Russia Big Action | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Israel In Big Trouble

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir to retire in March next yearISLAMABAD: The Registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a notification that Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir will retire on March 14, 2024, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOL News Headlines at 9 AM | Islamabad High Court In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Cipher case: PTI chairman’s plea against indictment rejectedThe Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s applications against his indictment in the cipher case. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC to hear Nawaz’s plea for appeal revival in Al-Azizia, Avenfield ReferencesThe Islamabad High Court will today hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking revival of appeals against his conviction in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC stops arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar until next weekThe Islamabad High Court has stopped the authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until next week. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Al-Azizia, Avenfield References restoredThe Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Nawaz Sharif's appeals in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases. مزید پڑھ ⮕