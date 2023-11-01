Iran urges Muslim nations to cease trade with Israel over Gaza conflict

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Sunak convenes Cobra to discuss Israel-Gaza conflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: US Resists Ceasefire Pleas in Israel-Gaza ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Yemen declares war on Israel, supports Palestinians in Gaza conflict'The position of our Yemeni people towards the cause of Palestine is fixed and principled, and the Palestinian people have the full right to defend themselves and use their full rights,' General Saree declared.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflictReports emerging from the Wall Street Journal on Monday unveiled that the namesake of Israel was no longer present on digital maps maintained by these prominent Chinese companies.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕