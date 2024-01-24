Iranian Strike on Pakistan Driven by Internal Security Concerns, Say Officials

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An Iranian strike on Pakistan this week that drew a rapid military riposte and raised fears of greater regional turmoil was driven by Iran's efforts to reinforce its internal security rather than its ambitions for the Middle East, according to three Iranian officials, one Iranian insider and an analyst.

Both the heavily-armed neighbours, oftentimes at odds over instability on their frontier, appear to want to try to contain the strains resulting from the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years, two analysts and two of the officials said. Iran sent shockwaves around the region on Tuesday with a missile strike against what it described as hardline Sunni Muslim militants in southwest Pakistan. Two days later, Pakistan in retaliation attacked what it said were separatist militants in Iran - the first air strike by warplanes on Iranian soil since the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war. Tuesday's strike was one of Iran's toughest cross-border assaults on the Sunni militant Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, which it says has links to Islamic Stat





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Russia's biggest air attack of war kills 31 in Ukraine, officials sayMillions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

13 parties delisted for not holding intra-party electionsPakistan introduces national credit guarantee company for SMEs

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Gaza war extends into Beirut with killing of Hamas leaderIsrael has neither confirmed nor denied that it killed Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Beirut

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy HQ' in Iraq, vow more revengeThe strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Peshawar Yüksek Mahkemesi, PTI'ye yarasa sembolünü geri verdiPeshawar Yüksek Mahkemesi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) partisine seçim sembolü olarak yarasa verilmesine izin veren kararı geri getirdi.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

PML-N, İslamabad ve Pencap Bölgesi için Aday Listesini AçıkladıPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Şubat 8 genel seçimleri için İslamabad ve çoğu Pencap bölgesi için aday listesini açıkladı.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »