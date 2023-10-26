Increase in gas tariff not to affect 57% consumers: energy minister

“It will be a big achievement,” the minister said in a media briefing on the gas prices’ revision along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi.

Out of around 10 million gas consumers, he said the commodity price for 5.7 million had not been increased. “After the proposed increase, there will be no surge in the circular debt of the energy sector, which currently stood at Rs2.1 trillion in the recent past.”

"Around 30% of the country's population has access to gas facility while this commodity is not available for 70% of the population and they are using LPG and wood as fuel," he added. He said that the upper class, which constituted 3% of gas connections, used 17% of the gas, leading to a 39% billing rate. He said the gas rate had not been increased for "Tandoor" across the country to facilitate the masses.

He said the gas price for the export-oriented industries had been brought to the level of regional countries, adding a uniformed gas tariff had been put in place for the old and new industrial gas connections.“The gas tariff difference between the North and South regions for industrial sector has also been narrowed” he added. However, he said, that the gas rate had been increased for non-export industries.

He said around the world natural gas was being provided to power sector for the generation of cheaper electricity. He further it was unfortunate from the last many years; no exploration policy framework had been made. "We are working on exploration policy framework" he added.