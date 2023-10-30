Inzamam-ul-Haq announces his retirement as chief selector

“People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided that it was better I resign,” said Izamam.

“If PCB wants to investigate me, I am available. People are talking without having any kind of proof, if there is any, then bring it. I have asked the PCB to do the same,” Inzamam maintainedAdvertisement

Inzamam went on to say that once things are back to normal, he will meet with the PCB representatives. “I was told on a phone call that a five-member committee has been created, so I told the board that as long as the investigation is going on, I better resign. headtopics.com

“When everything is back to normal and , I will sit down with the PCB again.”Inzamam says batsmen gain confidence when they score. Encourages Team Pakistan to...

