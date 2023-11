Inzamam-ul-Haq Resigns as Pakistan Chief Selector Amid Conflict of Interest Allegations

Australian university announces scholarships for Pakistani studentsWaqar Younis criticizes airing of Babar Azam's private messages on television

Australian university announces scholarships for Pakistani studentsWaqar Younis criticizes airing of Babar Azam's private messages on television

Inzamam-ul-Haq announces his retirement as chief selectorOn Monday, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, announced his retirement. The announcement مزید پڑھ ⮕

Inzamam-ul-Haq announces his retirement as chief selectorOn Monday, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, announced his retirement. The announcement مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Reaffirms Commitment To Further Cement Strategic Ties With TurkiyeCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM Anwaar Kakar reaffirms commitment to further cement strategic ties with TurkiyeISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

100th Republic Day Of Turkiye: PM Reaffirms Commitment To Further Cement Ties With TurkiyeCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan calls on PMCaretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan calls on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. مزید پڑھ ⮕