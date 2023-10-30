Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti: Balochistan Issue Not To Be Compared With Other Matters

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti underscored the critical need to differentiate the complex challenges facing Balochistan from other political issues.

Responding to Balochistan National Party's Senator Naseema Ehsan in Senate, Interior Minister emphasized that Balochistan issue should not be compared with any other matter. Sarfraz Bugti assured that the administration is prepared to engage in dialogue with protesters and extend necessary facilitation to them.

