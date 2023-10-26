Interior minister Sarfraz Bugti unveils final plan for illegal foreigners' evacuation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti said the government has devised a final plan for the foreigners living in Pakistan illegally.

He said illegal residents would be repatriated to their countries from the holding centers. Utmost respect of children, women and elders will be maintained at the centers, he said adding after Nov 1 no compromise would be made on the illegal residents.

Bugti, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, emphasised that the government's intent to take action against unauthorised residents had been misconstrued. At that time, Bugti had indicated that approximately 1.73 million unregistered Afghans were residing in the country. headtopics.com

This announcement had faced criticism from various quarters, with many questioning whether it primarily targeted Afghan refugees. The minister explained that individuals with refugee cards or valid visas were considered guests, and the government was also deporting unauthorised entrants from Iran, particularly those from the Baloch community.

Regarding the possibility of an extension to the deadline, Bugti stated that there were no current proposals for such an extension, and all relevant stakeholders would discuss this if it became necessary. headtopics.com

