Intel beats expectations as margins rise, manufacturing momentum builds

(Reuters) - Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue and margins above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, optimistic about a healthy rebound in personal computer sales, improvement in its data center business, and a growing lineup of customers seeking its manufacturing services.

The decline in global PC shipments narrowed to 7% in the third quarter after double-digit percentage dips earlier this year, and the market is set to return to growth during the highly anticipated holiday season, analysts at research firm Canalys said.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of about 44 cents, above analysts' estimate of 32 cents. Gelsinger said in an interview that Intel has a fourth foundry customer for its advanced manufacturing process called "18A," which it plans start producing in late 2024 and which it will offer to customers through its Intel Foundry Services business. headtopics.com

He declined to say how many chips Intel will manufacture for those companies, but said the first has pre-paid and is "a very significant customer." On a conference call with analysts, Gelsinger also said Intel is in talks with six new customers for its advanced packaging business.

Intel reported adjusted profits of 41 cents per share in the third quarter, compared to an estimate of 22 cents according to LSEG data. Revenue fell 8% to $14.2 billion.