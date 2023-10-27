Infinix Zero 30 4G Unveiled with 120Hz Display & Helio G99 SoC

The Infinix Zero 30 4G is a visually similar device to the Infinix Zero 30 5G, but with some notable distinctions.The device has a substantial 5,000mAh battery and is equipped with 45W fast charging.5G in Pakistan, the company has introduced a visually similar device known as the Infinix Zero 30 4G. Indonesia is the initial market where this device is available, and it’s set to make its debut in Pakistan on November 8th.
Furthermore, it maintains strong security with an integrated fingerprint scanner within the screen. There’s a minor alteration here: the refresh rate is now 120 Hz, a slight reduction from the 144 Hz found in the 5G model. In terms of dust and water resistance, the Zero 30 4G is no slouch, boasting an IP54 certification.Regarding the camera setup, the Zero 30 4G features a rectangular camera module on its rear, which accommodates a 108MP primary sensor along with two 2MP lenses.
‘s newest flagship smartphone, there’s a 50MP selfie camera. Notably, unlike the 5G model, the 4G Zero 30 restricts selfie recording to 2K at 30 fps, possibly due to processing constraints.Underneath the surface, this gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB through virtual RAM technology. It offers ample storage with 256GB of internal space and maintains temperature control during heavy usage with a liquid cooling chamber. headtopics.com
This device is driven by a substantial 5,000mAh battery, equipped with 45W fast charging for speedy recharging. In terms of aesthetics, the4G is available in Sunset Gold, Misty Green, and Pearly White color options, providing choices to suit your personal style. What’s most appealing is its price, set at IDR 2,899,000 (approximately $182 only). To find out its pricing in Pakistan, be sure to stay tuned for its release on November 8th.