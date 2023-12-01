India-US Ties Face Test as Indian Official Accused of Plot in New York

Ties between India and the U.S. face a test after U.S. prosecutors accused an Indian official of directing a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York City. The case unfolding in a New York court may strain the relationship between the two governments.





Indian Government Official Accused of Murder-for-Hire Plot Against US CitizenA murder-for-hire plot against a US citizen, allegedly directed by an Indian government official, has been revealed. Despite the potential impact on the US-India partnership, both countries seem willing to overlook the incident in their pursuit of countering China's influence. The plot involved an Indian official and an Indian national planning to assassinate a New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India. The revelation came while President Joe Biden was hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

US Envoy Blome meets Senator Ishaq Dar: further strengthening Pakistan-US ties discussedUS Ambassador Donald Blome called on the leader of the house in senate, Ishaq Dar at the Parliament House in Islamabad. The meeting served as an important platform for discussing various topics of mutual interest including the ways and means for further strengthening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United States of America.

