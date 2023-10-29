India's Rohit hits fifty after Kohli falls for duck against England

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and teammate KL Rahul run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29, 2023. (Photo by ASkipper Rohit Sharma hit a fifty after India lost three early wickets including Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck against defending champions England in their World Cup clash on Sunday.

Rohit survived a reprieve on 33 when he was given out lbw off Mark Wood but the opener reviewed the decision in his favour with tracking showing the ball would have missed leg stump.Meanwhile Kohli remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

Chris Woakes bowled opener Shubman Gill for nine in the fourth over after England, who sit bottom of the 10-team table, elected to bowl in their bid for victory and keep their slim hopes alive of making the semi-finals.Earlier, India's star batsman Virat Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck as England's fast bowlers struck early blows in their must-win World Cup clash on Sunday. headtopics.com

Former captain Kohli has been in good form at this 50-over showpiece, hitting a match-winning 95 against New Zealand last week. Woakes got one more to send Shreyas Iyer (four) back to the pavilion for four as India slipped to 40-3 in 12 overs.

"We wanted to bat first," India captain Rohit Sharma said."We had a good time batting second. It's a new surface re-laid here, and it plays well all through. So, we don't mind batting second. It's important to get those two points and whatever it takes to do that, it takes. It's always nice to have a break, you get the time to reflect where you stand. We are playing the same team that we played the last time. headtopics.com

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early in World CupKohli falls for duck as England strike early in World Cup مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Sharma, Rahul look to rebound India's innings against EnglandIndia skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his class by notching up a fifty for India against England in 29th match of the World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Babar Azam admires Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane WilliamsonBabar Azam praises Kohli, Sharma, Williamson for their composure under pressure. He finds inspiration in their performance and handling of tough situations. مزید پڑھ ⮕

KL Rahul looks to replace injury memories with 'triumph' in LucknowIndia batter KL Rahul is looking to create better memories in Lucknow as he prepares for the World Cup clash against England on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

India vs England: Cricket titans collide in Lucknow todayEngland simply must beat India to keep their own semi-final hopes alive مزید پڑھ ⮕

England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup gameEngland win toss; elect to field first in World Cup duel with India مزید پڑھ ⮕