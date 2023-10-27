India resorts to unprovoked firing along working boundary of Sialkot

An Indian Quadcopter was spotted over a Pak Rangers post.Quadcopter was taken down by Rangers and no casualty reported.RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces reacted to unprovoked firing from Indian forces along the Working Boundary in the Zafarwal sector of Sialkot.

An Indian Quadcopter was spotted over a Pak Rangers post along the Iqbal working boundary in the Charwa Sector. Rangers were already on high alert and beefed up security after the last incident of alleged cross-border fire.

The Quadcopter was taken down by the Rangers, after this point Indian BSF opened small arms fire on our post which was retaliated. A befitting response was given by Pak Rangers.According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, a high alert has been issued in the border areas and announcements are being made in mosques.The 75th martyrdom anniversary Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being... headtopics.com

