India eliminate defending champions England from World Cup

Defending champions England's World Cup struggles not shaking their belief in ODI cricketDespite a challenging World Cup campaign, England's defending champions remain resolute in their commitment to the 50-over format, according to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. مزید پڑھ ⮕

England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup gameEngland win toss; elect to field first in World Cup duel with India مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Sharma, Rahul look to rebound India's innings against EnglandIndia skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his class by notching up a fifty for India against England in 29th match of the World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Batting woes continue for England as four down in first powerplayIndia skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his class by notching up a fifty for India against England in 29th match of the World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs England Live scoreLucknow will host the much-anticipated clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕