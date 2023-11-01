India authorises Apple, Dell, Lenovo and others to import laptops, tablets

Acer (2353.TW), Xiaomi (1810.HK), IBM (IBM.N) and ASUS (2357.TW) have also been issued import authorisations, the two sources said, under India's new "import management system" effective from Wednesday.

India announced the new system for laptops, tablets and personal computers last month after it rolled back an earlier plan to impose a licensing regime, following criticism from the industry and Washington.

Companies must register the quantity and value of imports on a portal, with an authorisation valid until September 2024. India's federal trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be named as details of the authorisations have not yet been made public.

:

SAMAATV: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi's govt of iPhone hacking; Apple issues warningsAshwini Vaishnaw, India's Information Technology Minister, expressed concern over the lawmakers' statements and announced that the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Apple unveils 24-inch iMac with M3 chip at 'Scary Fast' eventNew Apple iMac M3 with 4.5K Retina Display, powerful Apple Silicon M3 chip, and stunning performance at the Scary Fast event.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Cricket legends descend on Mumbai as part of 'One Day 4 Children' initiativePlayers from India and Sri Lanka will support the One Day 4 Children message

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max Installment plans in PakistanLast year, Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, featuring models priced from $799 to $1,099, with a strong emphasis on the latest camera technology

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Smog issue to be taken up with India at diplomatic level: PM KakarISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others Mourn Matthew Perry’s DeathMatthew Perry, the humorous co-star of the 1990s blockbuster TV sitcom 'Friends,' passed just a day after his lifeless

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕