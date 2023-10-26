India covering up Israel-like war crimes in occupied Kashmir: SAPM

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said on Thursday that India was committing Israel-like war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but it had imposed military siege of the region by blocking communication and imposed gag on the media.
“India has been using chemical weapons, lethal pellet guns in Kashmir and targeting hospitals and ambulances and medical staff,” she added. Mullick said that both Israel and India were committing genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris respectively with complete impunity.
The SAPM said that the hapless Kashmiri nation was bravely facing Indian atrocities for over past seven decades. She said that in the age of nuclear weapons and biological warfare a small war could result in disturbing world order. She opined that if the Kashmir dispute was not resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiris, it could lead to a great catastrophe in the region. headtopics.com
She expressed apprehensions that fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi would multiply atrocities on Kashmiris to appease hardline Hindus to win the 2024 Indian elections. Mullick said with every passing day, the situation in IIOJK was going from bad to worse and thousands of non-Kashmiris from Indian states were being issued Kashmiri domiciles to change the demography of the region.
