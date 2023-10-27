India breaching UNSC resolutions on Kashmir: Solangi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said India had been breaching UN Security Council resolutions which recognized the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.

In connection with Black Day being observed today (Friday), a rally was taken out in the federal capital to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The rally started from the foreign office and culminated at D-Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Solangi lamented the fact that the champions of human rights had turned a blind eye to the atrocities being committed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The information minister said no power or weapon could suppress the freedom movement. He said the blood rendered by Kashmiri people had further intensified the freedom movement in the occupied valley. Solangi said without justice, peace could not be established in the world. headtopics.com

Senior Kashmiri leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, in his remarks, said Pakistan had always raised Kashmir dispute at international forums. He said India was using Israel-like tactics to change the demographic structure of IIOJK.The participants raised full-throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people.

