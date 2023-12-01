Indian Government Official Accused of Murder-for-Hire Plot Against US Citizen

A brazen murder-for-hire plot against a US citizen, which authorities say was directed by an Indian government official, outwardly seems like a development that could upend the fragile new US-India partnership. But the countries - each eager for an ally to counterbalance a rising China - appear ready to try to look past the assassination attempt detailed in an US indictment released on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the unnamed Indian official, whose responsibilities include security and intelligence, and Indian national Nikhil Gupta, 52, plotted this summer to kill a New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India. They did so - exchanging messages with an undercover DEA agent about the planned assassination - even as President Joe Biden was honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a state visit to the White House on June 22. U.S. officials, after learning about the plot in late July, demanded that India investigate, a senior administration official sai





