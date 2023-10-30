Indian police looking into two-deadlier bomb attacks in Kerala

Indian police are looking into two deadlier bomb attacks in Kerala.Preliminary investigations indicated that improvised explosive devices were used.

The incident, which occurred on a Sunday, tragically resulted in the deaths of two women and left dozens of others injured. The suspect, identified as Dominic Martin, posted a video on Facebook in which he claimed responsibility for the attacks. He subsequently surrendered at a police station in Thrissur district, approximately 40 km (25 miles) from the site of the explosions.However, the police public relations officer, Pramod Kumar, stated that while Dominic was in custody, they had not yet formally arrested him. The investigation was ongoing, and authorities were working to confirm his involvement.

A regional spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, TA Sreekumar, clarified that Dominic Martin was not a registered member of their group. The convention had approximately 2,300 attendees, but it was unclear whether Martin had been present. headtopics.com

Preliminary investigations indicated that improvised explosive devices were used, as reported by Kerala’s Director General of Police, Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

Blasts rock India’s Kerala: 1 killed, several injuredKerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, characterized the explosions as 'unfortunate' مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel continues pounding Gaza as it claims to hit 150 'underground targets'Hamas has pledged to confront Israeli attacks with 'full force'; Erdogan demands end to 'madness' مزید پڑھ ⮕

Angelina Jolie slams Israeli Defence Forcces (IDF) for killing GazansStrongly condemns Hamas attacks on Israeli people مزید پڑھ ⮕

Based on convicted Indian spy, ‘Dhai Chaal’ theatrical trailer is outBased on convicted Indian spy, ‘Dhai Chaal’ theatrical trailer is out مزید پڑھ ⮕

Two robbers killed in Sheikhupura police 'encounter'Their accomplice managed to escape مزید پڑھ ⮕

Naseem Shah works out at gym after successful surgeryI’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country, he said مزید پڑھ ⮕