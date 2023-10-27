Indian Illegal Occupation Of IIOJK: Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC, World Observing Black Day

It was on October 27, 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the partition plan of the subcontinent had militarily invaded Jammu And Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars are being held across the country including Azad Jammu And Kashmir and all over the world to condemn the invasion of Indian Army on October 27, 1947 as well as the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Modi-led fascist Government on August 5, 2019.

