Indian Actress Krystle D'souza Reveals Grueling Working Conditions in TV Industry

Popular Indian actress Krystle D’souza has lately appeared in a conversation session with host Siddharth during which she exposed gruelling working conditions in the TV Industry.

In the conversation, Krystle revealed how taxing it was to work on the sets of shows produced by Balaji. She mentioned that shoots would go on for 30 days and 20-30 hours at a stretch back then. Krystle said: “I started with Rs. 2,500 per day. There were no rules back then that said that the shooting needed to stop after 12 hours. Even governing bodies like CINTAA wouldn’t get involved. I have even shot for 60 hours non-stop.

Siddharth expressed concern over the actor’s well-being in such conditions. He asked her if she had ever felt burnt out, and Krystle responded: “Yes, I have. I’ve even fainted on set many times. They would call for an ambulance, put me on an IV drip, give me medicines, and then I’d be back to the set. There was no time to go to the hospital. They’d bring the hospital to the set and fix you up in an ambulance. It was taking a toll on me, and anyway I wasn’t able to keep up.

Krystle was “chilling” outside her college when Ekta stopped her car and asked her if she wanted to be an actor. The Ek Nayi Pehchaan star, whose first concern was getting paid, considered it and said “yes”. Ekta then told her to show up for a meeting. Krystle said:“So I went for a meeting, then I did an audition, and I held a placard, which said ‘Krystle’ with a ‘K’. I think that’s what did it for her. She said, ‘I found my Kinjal.

Krystle D'souza TV Industry Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Working Conditions

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

People pushed me to bathe in milk for fair skin: says Krystle D'SouzaPeople are quick to judge the beauty of actresses, but only a few know how the entertainment world has set unrealistic beauty stan...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Why were designers not willing to offer clothes to Surbhi Chandna at her wedding?Popular Indian actress Surbhi Chandna lately revealed various struggles which many TV actresses are still confronting in the indus...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

‘Boyfriend’ Vedang Raina gets ‘flirtatious’ on Khushi Kapoor’s dramatic ‘lasi’ clickPopular Indian actress and late legendary Indian star Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has lately dropped some interesting...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

People in Indian occupied Kashmir go to polls under the barrel of gunPeople in Indian Occupied Kashmir polls under tense conditions, facing military presence. Human rights issues remain critical as I...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Under the shadow of 500,000 guns: Indian-Occupied Kashmir begins controversial pollsPeople in Indian Occupied Kashmir polls under tense conditions, facing military presence. Human rights issues remain critical as I...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Indian actress Hina Khan, battling cancer, walks the ramp in bridal attireIndian actress Hina Khan cancer battle continues as she walks the ramp in bridal attire. Her resilience inspires fans as she overc...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »