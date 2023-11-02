Indian troops martyred 17 Kashmiris in IIOJK in October

According to Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred, 11 were killed in fake encounters during custody by Indian troops in different districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The killing rendered two women widowed and 10 children orphaned 78 persons people were arrested by the notorious Indian personnel.Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in Houston
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
SAMAATV: 39 years of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in IndiaPersecution of Sikhs continued by Indian government
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK | مزید پڑھ ⮕