Indian TV star Priya dies of heart attack at 35

Actor Kishor Satya, her former colleague, shared the news of her demise to her fans through Instagram.In a heartfelt post, originally written in Malayalam, he said, “Her mother and husband are inconsolable.

How do I comfort them? I don’t understand why they have to face such cruelty though they are God-fearing people. So many unanswered questions.”“How can we comfort the family of someone who died so young? She was just 35 years old.Priya was a known figure in the Malayalam television industry. She gained recognition for her role in the romantic TV show Karuthamuthu.

The show became the second longest-running television soap opera on Malayalam television. Kishor Sathya worked with Priya on the same show. After getting married, Priya, who was also a doctor, took a sabbatical from acting. The Manorama website reported that Priya was pursuing an MD and was working at the PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.Priya’s death comes a day after the death of another Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon.

Menon, 34, was found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala, leading to speculation that she might have died by suicide. The Kerala police are investigating her death.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: Malayalam TV Actress Dr. Priya Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 35, 8 Months PregnantMalayalam TV actress Dr. Priya, 35, passed away on October 31 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while eight months pregnant. Her unborn child was saved and is currently under intensive care. Dr. Priya's family and fans are mourning her loss.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Indian deputy IT minister looks over social media after Jehovah’s Witnesses attackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Momina reveals the person whose arms are ‘safest for her’Pakistani emerging star Momina Iqbal has shared some amazing snippets on her Instagram handle after a long time with a heart-whelm...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others Mourn Matthew Perry’s DeathMatthew Perry, the humorous co-star of the 1990s blockbuster TV sitcom 'Friends,' passed just a day after his lifeless

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: 39 years of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in IndiaPersecution of Sikhs continued by Indian government

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕