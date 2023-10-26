Illegal citizens in Pakistan to be kept in holding centers after Nov 1

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that the illegal citizens in Pakistan will be kept in holding centers, after the deadline of November 1 ends.

Sarfraz Bugti addressed the media in a press conference, highlighting a comprehensive plan to address the issue of illegal foreign citizens in Pakistan. Minister Bugti stated that holding centers have been established not only in Islamabad but also in various provincial governments and other areas.

In these holding centers, the authorities will provide essential facilities such as medical care and food for those who are found to be residing in Pakistan without the required legal status. Bugti added that special attention will be given to the well-being of senior citizens, women, and children.He emphasized that there will be no room for compromise after November 1, indicating a firm stance on addressing the issue of illegal foreign citizens in the country. headtopics.com

Following this date, individuals who are discovered to be residing illegally will be placed in these centers rather than conventional jails. To facilitate the transition, people will have the opportunity to withdraw 50,000 Afghan rupees per person as part of the plan.

Moreover, Minister Bugti stressed that Pakistani facilitators who aid illegal foreign citizens will also face legal consequences. He stated that action will be taken not only against the individuals but also against any properties involved in these illegal activities. headtopics.com

Bugti mentioned that geo-tagging is being used to identify those who are considered foreigners and to determine their locations.

