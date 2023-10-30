Illegal emigrants to face comprehensive operation after November 1: Interior Minister

The government has set October 31 as the deadline for illegal diasporas.The moveable and immovable properties will be confiscated after October 31.Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says that a comprehensive operation will be conducted after November 1, 2023, for the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The government of Pakistan has given an illegal foreigner a deadline of October 31 to leave Pakistan, which will not be extended. Officials reported that the security forces have identified the suspicious persons by large-scale mapping and geo-fencing.

In addition to that, after October 31, the movable and immovable properties of illegal foreigners will be confiscated. In this regard, the Home Minister says that there is a deadline of today and tomorrow for the voluntary return of illegal immigrants from Pakistan. headtopics.com

Sarfraz Bugti added that it will take two to three months for the evacuation of all foreigners; 15 to 20 thousand foreign refugees have left Pakistan voluntarily.The federal government has given a deadline to illegal immigrants. Around 4,000,000...

Earlier, the federal government has given a deadline of October 31 to illegal immigrants from across the country to leave Pakistan, after which a large number of Afghan migrants have started leaving Pakistan from the Sohrab Goth Afghan settlement in Karachi, Bol News reported. headtopics.com

In this regard, a large number of diasporas are settled in various areas of Pakistan. However, illegal diasporas have been found involved in crimes like terrorism, occupation, drug and arm smuggling.

LESCO Anti-Power Theft Operation: 213 Illegal Connections Disconnected, 26 Persons ArrestedAnti power theft operations continue in the Lahore electric supply company region. On the 51st day, LESCO along with law enforcement agencies found 213 connections being used for electricity theft and 26 suspects have been arrested. All 213 connections have been disconnected and 138 firs have been registered. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Benami properties of illegal immigrants identifiedThe security agencies have identified benami properties owned by illegal immigrants in Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Illegal Immigrants' Return: Sindh Govt Finalize Operational Plan For Illegal Migrants ReturnThe Sindh Government has finalized the operational plan of the illegal immigrants for returning to their country which will start from first November. It was decided in the meeting chaired by acting Sindh Home Minister Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz at Karachi. مزید پڑھ ⮕

CTD arrests 10 terrorists including a TTP commanderThe operation was carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha مزید پڑھ ⮕

SHC orders KDA to demolish illegal constructions in Mujahid ColonyThe Sindh High Court has ordered the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to demolish illegal constructions in the Mujahid Colony. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave countryTuesday is deadline for illegal foreigners to leave countryto leave the country and only two days are left in its expiry. مزید پڑھ ⮕