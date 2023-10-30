Illegal emigrants to face comprehensive operation after November 1: Interior Minister

The government has set October 31 as the deadline for illegal diasporas.The moveable and immovable properties will be confiscated after October 31.Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says that a comprehensive operation will be conducted after November 1, 2023, for the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan, Bol News reported.
The government of Pakistan has given an illegal foreigner a deadline of October 31 to leave Pakistan, which will not be extended. Officials reported that the security forces have identified the suspicious persons by large-scale mapping and geo-fencing.
In addition to that, after October 31, the movable and immovable properties of illegal foreigners will be confiscated. In this regard, the Home Minister says that there is a deadline of today and tomorrow for the voluntary return of illegal immigrants from Pakistan. headtopics.com
Sarfraz Bugti added that it will take two to three months for the evacuation of all foreigners; 15 to 20 thousand foreign refugees have left Pakistan voluntarily.The federal government has given a deadline to illegal immigrants. Around 4,000,000...
Earlier, the federal government has given a deadline of October 31 to illegal immigrants from across the country to leave Pakistan, after which a large number of Afghan migrants have started leaving Pakistan from the Sohrab Goth Afghan settlement in Karachi, Bol News reported. headtopics.com
In this regard, a large number of diasporas are settled in various areas of Pakistan. However, illegal diasporas have been found involved in crimes like terrorism, occupation, drug and arm smuggling.