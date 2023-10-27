Hassan Ali likely to miss game against South Africa today

CHENNAI (Dunya News) – Pakistani pacer, Hassan Ali, is expected to miss the must-win Cricket World Cup clash today against free-scoring South Africa as he is suffering from fever.

The team officials and the Pakistani skipper Babar Azam had a meeting on Thursday ahead of an important match against the Proteas. Sources said both sides had discussed the playing XI for the match and it was decided that two changes would be made in the team.

They said that officials and the captain decided to replace Hassan Ali with Muhammad Nawaz. Hassan Ali is suffering from fever. It is yet to be decided that who will be part of the match—fast bowler or spinner—consequently fate of Osama Mir and Wasim Jr will be decided following the pitch condition. headtopics.com

