Hania’s Australian doppelganger takes internet by storm

A new social media sensation and yet another doppelganger of popular Pakistani diva Hania Aamir has emerged who has been making waves across the social media platforms.

The video immediately grabbed public attention as the famous TikTok star and Instagram model Sadia Yousofi has a striking resemblance to everyone’s favorite Hania Aamir. Sadia’s uncanny resemblance to the dimple queen made her fans over-excited as it was the second time they found her lookalikeShe is a well-known Australian Instagram star and Youtuber and came into the spotlight for showcasing her lifestyle and fashion on Instagram.

She has amassed thousands of followers on Instagram. Along with this, she runs an own-titled YouTube channel with thousands of subscribers. Moreover, Sadia has accumulated millions of likes on TikTok for sharing her lip-sync and comedy videos.Rabya Kulsoom reacts to Atif Aslam & Azan Sami Khan’s Lux Style Award nominationAmna Ilyas sets ‘internet on smoke’ with her sizzling monochrome photoshoot headtopics.com

مزید پڑھ:

24NewsHD »

Hania Aamir’s unique wedding style ‘Bride without Groom’ creates sparkHania Aamir’s unique wedding style ‘Bride without Groom’ creates spark مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hurricane Otis kills at least 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billionsOtis, which struck Mexico on Wednesday as a Category 5 storm, left a trail of wreckage across city مزید پڑھ ⮕

Smuggled historical artefacts returned to China by AustraliaSmuggled historical artefacts were returned to China by Australia. Australian authorities had seized the items at the border. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Australian University offers scholarships to Pakistani studentsThe University of Wollongong (UOW) has launched the prestigious Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarships for Pakistani students, marking the first of its kind initiative offering a unique opportunity for exceptional talent from Pakistan to pursue higher education in Australia. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Google to run internet cables to Pacific islands in Australia-US dealThe deal will expand an existing commercial project by Google in the region مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023A record-breaking century from Glenn Maxwell and fiery know by David Warner powered Australia to set a big target of 400 runs for Netherlands in a world cup 2023 match at Delhi Stadium. Head, who broke his hand in South Africa on the eve of the World Cup, misses out despite joining up with the Australian squad this week. مزید پڑھ ⮕