Hania Aamir’s unique wedding style ‘Bride without Groom’ creates spark

A video of the Pakistani dimple queen Hania Aamir, has been circulating across social platforms which created a spark in the minds and hearts of her massive amount of fan base.

Hania never failed to impress her fans with her creative sense of humor so this time she decided to make her huge fan following excited for her upcoming birthday as she updated the netizens about her birthday plan which was something on the next level.During the span of the video, the popular showbiz figure was lying on a bed and announcing something very special coming ahead in her life which she will be going to enjoy to the fullest.

(guests) will be there at the party and they will also perform synchronized dances just like a wedding.Reacting to Omer’s statement, Hania said “At the end of the party we will ask if anyone is interested in marrying me or not.She began her acting career with the comedy film 'Janaan' for which she fetched a nomination at the Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress. headtopics.com

Later she performed her best in Pakistani dramas like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha’, ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’, ‘Sang-e-Mah’ and ‘Meray Dost Meray Yaar’.When Mehwish Hayat shies away from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Chahat’Rabya Kulsoom reacts to Atif Aslam & Azan Sami Khan’s Lux Style Award nominationMahira Khan ties the knot with Salim Karim in western-style wedding ceremony

Sri Lanka offers free tourist visas to seven countries in pilot programTourists from these countries will have the unique privilege of experiencing the rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality of Sri Lanka without the usual visa fees. مزید پڑھ ⮕

France's Macron says 'fight must be without mercy, but not without rules'France’s Macron says ‘fight must be without mercy, but not without rules’ مزید پڑھ ⮕

Wish to get fame on social media lands girl in the lockupMuqadas visited a family and put her pistol on the table with a style مزید پڑھ ⮕

'IS bride' appeals against revocation of her British nationalityHer lawyer said Home Office had failed to consider her مزید پڑھ ⮕

Wife delivers barrage of punches to Shahveer on 2nd wedding anniversaryFamous social media influencer Shahveer Jafry and wife Ayesha Shahveer are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today: howeve... مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Dutch show some spark with bowl of late despite Warner's tonPat Cummins-inspired Australia were off to an electrifying start against the giant killers, the Netherlands, in the 24th match of the ICC World Cup at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. مزید پڑھ ⮕