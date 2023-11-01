Hamas Leader Condemns Israel for ‘Barbaric Massacres’ in Refugee Camp Strike

According to Palestinian authorities, the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 8,796 people, including 3,648 children.Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, mentioned that Hamas had warned Israel’s government about what they saw as controversial policies. This included the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and attacks on Islamic holy sites like the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Haniyeh also stated that regional unrest would continue until Palestinians achieve their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, and the right to return.Following the second consecutive day of Israeli forces’ attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, numerous casualties were reported by Palestinian officials.The day before, more than 50 people were killed in an Israeli air raid in the densely populated neighborhood, according to Palestinian authorities.

Hamas’s military wing has previously said that “almost 50” hostages had been killed in previous Israeli air raids on the besieged territory.Israel’s military confirmed that it carried out an air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, which is the largest in the region. They stated that the attack on Tuesday resulted in the death of senior Hamas member Ibrahim Biari and several other individuals identified as “terrorists.

“More than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day — a number which should shake each of us to our core,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.Hamas leader Haniyeh emphasized the need to stop the violence and urged the international community to continue supporting the Palestinian cause to put pressure on decision-makers. He accused Israel and its ally, the United States, of obstructing mediation efforts.

