Hamilton wants to win in Brazil with sights on future glory

Last year he finished second in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos to team mate George Russell in what remains Mercedes' last win. The 38-year-old great, the most successful driver in the sport's history with 103 wins, has not triumphed since 2021 but he remained optimistic about the future."It’s not just training, it’s recovery, it's meditation, it's cleansing the body, going through all these processes and dedicating time for that and also spending time with family and re-energising."With all this experience I have, I think I should be able to do a better job each year.

He said his 2021 win there, in which he did a victory lap with the Brazilian flag, ranked as one of the most emotional of his career. Red Bull have been dominant, with Max Verstappen now a triple champion, but Hamilton was optimistic the team could close the gap.

"I met Mike when I was at McLaren and we worked together a long time. I’ve always had such a great relationship with Mike and really admire him. He’s such a bright guy," said the Briton.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DUNYANEWS: CJP Isa wants to know who was mastermind of Faizabad sit-inThe CJP gave this remark while hearing several review petitions on Faizabad sit-in case verdict

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: PPP will win elections, predicts Murad Ali SindhPakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Murad Ali Shah predicted on Wednesday that his party will win the elections.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: How Pakistan can still qualify for semi-finals after thumping win over Bangladesh in World CupWith this much-needed triumph over Bangladesh, Pakistan has secured six vital points in the tournament. The Men in Green have two crucial matches remaining against New Zealand and England.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand to face South Africa today in PuneNew Zealand will face South Africa today in the ICC world cup 2023 in Pune. PTV sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Both teams so far played six matches each in the mega event. South Africa sitting at second place with five win and one loss. New Zealand is at third place with four win and two loss.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan To Face Bangladesh Today At 1.30 pmPakistan will face Bangladesh today in their seventh match of ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. PTV Sports Hd will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan still have a slim chance of sneaking into the semi-finals in historically Pakistan-esque circumstances provided they win their remaining games and New Zealand lose theirs.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: ICC World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Elected To Bat First Against PakistanBangladesh put Pakistan to field after winning the toss in ICC World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Pakistan still have a slim chance of sneaking into the semi-finals in historically Pakistan-esque circumstances provided they win their remaining games and New Zealand lose theirs.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕