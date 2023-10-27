Hamilton says unchecked cars were also illegal in Austin

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton claimed on Thursday that more cars than his Mercedes and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari were illegal at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin and called for a fairer system of post-race checks.

, and Leclerc from sixth, for excessive wear to the car's mandatory under-floor 'plank' in last Sunday's race. Both teams accepted their punishment and blamed the sprint format, with only one practice session, and particularly bumpy track.The cars of both Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who benefited from their team mates' exclusion by moving up to fifth and third respectively, were not checked.

"I have heard from different sources that there were many cars that had not been tested and were also illegal," Hamilton told reporters ahead of this weekend's race in Mexico City. "I have been racing here for 16 years and there have been many other scenarios where some got away with things and others were unlucky to get tested. "For me there has to be some kind of better structure in terms of making sure it is fair and even across the board." headtopics.com

The governing FIA said in an explanatory note that a number of cars are randomly selected for checks on different areas after the race.

