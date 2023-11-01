Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumes

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" said a recent SAG-AFTRA online post. "It would be a little strange when you're protesting these companies but also supporting them," explained actress Sonia Grace, dressed as a schoolgirl.

Talks have intensified in recent weeks, with the two sides meeting most days and expressing cautious optimism -- while also warning that they remain far apart on several key issues. "I think all of us being here, we've been scaring the studios for the past 110 days," said actress and SAG-AFTRA organizer Mykle McCoslin. "It's time for them to just negotiate, and give us what we need. Time's up!"

